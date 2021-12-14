December 14, 2021

Immigrant advocates have blasted the Biden Admin for continuing Trump’s egregious ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. Now, it’s official – it isn’t Biden’s fault; McKinsey & Co released a report on the economic state of Latinos. Does the American Dream as a goal still exist; Marvel’s Latino superheroes form ‘comunidades’; and New footage shows the wonder of Nature still being discovered: a bizarre deep-sea fish that sees through its forehead. Go beyond the headlines…

Appeals court rules against Biden administration’s termination of ‘remain in Mexico’ policy

The economic state of Latinos in America: The American dream deferred

The federal agency that measures racial diversity is led mostly by white people

Arts programs boost student social justice awareness

Zapping the power of Latino superheroes is the focus of Marvel’s ‘Comunidades’

Cracks could cause key ice shelf holding back “Doomsday Glacier” to collapse

New footage shows bizarre deep-sea fish that sees through its forehead

Visually stunning tree of all known life unveiled online

Mexicans pay tribute to Vicente Fernández, icon of ranchera music

Peru’s poor Andean hamlets, backed by state, unleash anger at mines