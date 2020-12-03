December 3, 2020

It is a relief to know that the new year will bring a renewed trust in science and issue experts from the highest levels of our government. But we don’t have to wait till January: A new study counters White House claims that more testing leads to more cases; Lawmakers just found out that government agencies are making a surprising purchase potentially impacting us all; TIME just crowned their first-ever “Kid of the Year,” and is so TOTALLY deserving; and How can an app help with remote holiday office parties? Kind of ingenious. Go beyond the headlines…

Study: Increased COVID-19 testing can reduce transmission

The challenges Biden will face on immigration reform

A surprising number of government agencies buy cellphone location data. Lawmakers want to know why.

Meet TIME’s First-Ever Kid of the Year

College students: These 20 majors will likely earn you the lowest paychecks

How language, cultural identity can affect pain

Climate change sickening people and leading to premature deaths, scientists say

Sprawling 8-mile-long ‘canvas’ of ice age beasts discovered hidden in Amazon rainforest

New app Upstream will help workers throw remote holiday parties

Mexico’s Ministry of Tourism adds 11 new destinations to the list of 121 Pueblos Mágicos (Magical Towns)

Economist: Venezuela’s Inflation Forecast to Hit 1,000% in 2021