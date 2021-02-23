February 23, 2021

The IRS just extended the tax deadline for Texans and other states could follow suit; Census data shows Latinos still lag in this important indicator of future wealth; New national plan underway to create online education access for workers; Guess how many Confederate symbols were taken down in 2020; and Could a solar-powered sleeping pod be the key to help the homeless? Go beyond the headlines…

How To Sign Up For A COVID-19 Vaccine In Your State

IRS extends tax deadline to June 15 for Texas because of winter storm, other states could also get relief

Latinos see jump in college degrees, but gap widens, census shows

This Congress is the most diverse ever. But Hill staffers remain overwhelmingly white.

New plan to expand online education for U.S. workers

Southern Poverty: 160 Confederate symbols taken down in 2020

Extinction: Freshwater fish in ‘catastrophic’ decline

Solar-powered sleeping pods help shelter the homeless

Mexican flautist, 23, is winner of London music scholarship

Nicaragua creates Ministry of Extraterrestrial Space Affairs