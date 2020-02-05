February 5, 2020

Thankfully, expectations were low last night for Trump’s State of the Union address — and he didn’t disappoint. The usual lies, misleading statements, narcissistic declarations and juvenile behavior was on full display. For those of us who knew Trump’s self-praise rhetoric didn’t ring true, check out the review dissecting the lies from the truth; Yesterday was World Cancer Day and read the list of where your state falls in how frequent people contract cancer; And Mexican inmates are ‘weaving’ a future for themselves. Go beyond the headlines…

Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address — Fact and Fiction

Feinstein pushes ICE to consult ‘qualified experts,’ reconsider revised detention standards

Hundreds of Salvadorans deported by US were killed or abused, report reveals

Learn to trust immigrants by role-playing in their shoes

Moving faith: Mexican town’s saint feast lives in Minnesota

‘Siempre, Luis’ Offers A Peek Into The Talented Miranda Family

Cancer rates: These are the states with the highest and lowest cancer diagnoses across US

As forests burn around the world, drinking water is at risk

British ‘X-Files’ of UFO sightings is going public

Inmates Weave Their Dreams Through Embroidery in Mexico

Costa Rica proposes gender parity in Inter-American Court of Human Rights