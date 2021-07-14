July 14, 2021

COVID-19 cases are rising again. Is it just a matter of time before we go back into another lockdown?; Haiti and Cuba are two countries that have long suffered from internal corruption and oppression which have driven their people to US shores. Now, as each reaches a turning point, the US has a warning message; For first time, the government is about to declare a shortage for this important water source; and AI is ready to help do the grunt work when it comes to research. Go beyond the headlines…

US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over three weeks

Homeland Security Sec. Mayorkas to Cubans, Haitians: Do not come to the U.S.

Biden foreign policy team scrambles to address Latin American crises

Biden targets noncompete agreements, which restrict the job opportunities of millions of low-wage workers

Six Latino artists break through in the acting categories with 2021 Emmy nominations

Amid A Megadrought, Federal Water Shortage Limits Loom For The Colorado River

Air pollution exposure linked to poor academics in childhood

Officers’ Tone Of Voice Reflects Racial Disparities In Policing

Text-reading AI will do your research for you

Peru’s indigenous hope for a voice, at last, under new president

San Miguel de Allende: a new hotspot for experimenting with tiny amounts of hallucinogens as alternative medicine