July 17, 2020

If it’s Friday, it feels like every other day of the week in this nation of chaos and bizarro actions from state and national so-called leaders. We have the White House telling us that we shouldn’t look at science, or the CDC, to determine whether or not to send our children back to school. We should just do it and ignore their recommendations. Yeah, right. And in the annals of pathetic suck-ups to Trump, Georgia’s governor now joins Florida’s governor in not just putting lives at risk by not mandating state mask orders, but he’s actually suing Atlanta’s mayor for doing it. On morning news talk shows, the Atlanta mayor feels it’s payback, directed by the White House, because she called out Trump on his visit to Atlanta this week for not wearing a mask. In North Carolina, COVID-afflicted Latino patients are actually being sent home from hospitals. And just when we thought the news couldn’t get worse: Protesters in Portland, Oregon are ‘disappearing.’ Federal officers in camouflage, but no agency identification or badges, driving unmarked non-government rental cars, are grabbing protestors off streets in Portland and not talking with local authorities. A lot of headlines today to keep you informed, knowledgeable and smart about what’s really happening in our country and the world. As always, Go beyond the headlines…

Some NC Latinos sick with COVID-19 are sent home from hospitals

Federal Law Enforcement Use Unmarked Vehicles To Grab Protesters Off Portland Streets

‘We’ll see him in court’: Atlanta mayor questions Georgia gov’s ‘bizarre’ lawsuit over mask mandate

‘Science should not stand in the way’ of schools reopening, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says

House to vote on creation of Smithsonian Latino museum

In a historic first, Latino students are the largest group admitted to University of California’s freshman class

A Judge Gave ICE More Time To Comply With An Order To Release Immigrant Children

Without Wi-Fi, low-income Latino students resorted to doing homework in parking lots to access public hotspots

Research on voting by mail says it’s safe – from fraud and disease

ICE is holding a citizens academy in Chicago. Mayor, lawmakers say ‘vigilantes’ aren’t welcome

Multiracial congregations may not be bridging racial divide

Catalyst could help turn seawater into fuel for Navy ships

Climate change makes freak Siberian heat 600 times likelier

New app makes COVID-19 screening a touchless process

Space oddity: Mexican group claims alien base offers hurricane protection

Argentina’s forgotten African roots