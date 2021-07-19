July 19, 2021

The Texas federal judge who ruled against DACA is only the beginning of the long-awaited showdown on immigration policy. In one of the first moves, Democrats have launched an immigration reform Hail Mary; Trump claims he didn’t influence the rioters of the capitol but an analysis of the language used reveals a different story (as usual); Florida not only holds the distinction for having the most cases of the Delta variant, it now holds another ‘smelly’ distinction; and Discover why the US government is issuing travel warnings for parts of Mexico. Go beyond the headlines…

Democrats launch immigration reform Hail Mary

Trump Gave Capitol Rioters The Language To Defend The Insurrection And Deny Reality

US border encounters of migrant families rise despite heat

With The Delta Variant Spreading Fast, Is It Time To Mask Up Again?

Just 7% of our DNA is unique to modern humans, study shows

More Than 600 Tons of Dead Sea Life Wash Up on Florida Coast Amid Red Tide

Where Is the Blue Origin Launch Site, How Will New Shepard Land After Jeff Bezos’ Flight?

Digital smart zones help manage crowded urban streets

US government issues travel notices for Mexico due to Covid cases and crime

Life after Cuba: It exists, but only for the lucky Cubans that can escape the communist stronghold