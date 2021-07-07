July 7, 2021

There’s a reason why low-income, marginalized communities feel kicked around by society and a new analysis of hospital pricing practices confirm it; As the GOP maliciously attack voting access in the country, it’s refreshing to see some states are actually widening online voting for one particular demographic; Do animals seem smaller to you? There’s a reason; Science has long known that plants have feelings and communicate. Now, scientists plan on listening more closely in effort to save crops; and Astronomers just made a startling discovery near the center of our galaxy. Go beyond the headlines…

Hospitals charge the uninsured more

Delta Is Now The Dominant Coronavirus Variant In The U.S.

New Laws Let Americans With Disabilities Vote Online. They’ve Also Resurrected The Debate About Voting Access vs. Election Security.

Coronavirus infections surging in immigration facilities

Animals are shrinking. Blame climate change.

Global evidence links rise in extreme precipitation to human-driven climate change

Mysterious Population of Rogue Planets Spotted Near the Center of Our Galaxy

Project aims to turn plants into living sensors and give them ‘a voice’

Cheek to cheek: keeping the tango alive during Covid in Buenos Aires | photo essay

15 Miss Mexico contestants test positive for COVID-19