July 8, 2020

Trump’s racist rhetoric and unjustified attacks against international students and DACA recipients is starting to stir those in his own so-called “base.” Case in point: Trump recently received a request from a segment of his base to not fulfill one campaign promise; Disturbing new medical research reveals COVID-19 is targeting the most vulnerable among Latinos; and Brazil’s coronavirus suffering is getting worse. Go beyond the headlines…
Evangelical group writes to Trump urging him not to end DACA
The virus and the vulnerable: Latino children suffer higher rates of COVID-19
Data: Congress created virus aid, then reaped the benefits
These Pictures Capture What Frida Kahlo Was Really Like
Northwestern historian examines the complicated political dynamics of a growing Latino voting bloc
One Key Metric Shows How States’ Outbreaks in The US Have Gotten Out of Control
Climate change turning US mountain lakes green with algae
New chat app harnesses blockchain to send private messages
Brazil’s Bolsonaro has COVID-19 – and so do thousands of Indigenous people who live days from the nearest hospital
In government’s absence, Mexicans turn to cartels for pandemic aid