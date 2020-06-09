June 9, 2020

Perhaps one of the most blatant examples of how racism has a historically systemic hold in this country is the KKK, and why it’s never been declared a domestic terrorist group; Global leaders are about to commit something never done in 75 years; Revelations of racism forces some media leaders to resign; and New app makes working from home feel less remote and more ‘office-feeling.’ Go beyond the headlines…

Hundreds of Thousands Sign Petitions Urging the U.S. Government to Declare KKK a Terrorist Group

4 in 10 low-income Americans struggled to buy food

Top editors step down as newsrooms grapple with race issues

World leaders won’t gather at UN for first time in 75 years

Not just George Floyd: Police departments have 400-year history of racism

COVID-19 Infections And Deaths Are Higher Among Those With Intellectual Disabilities

Study finds our visual world of color is largely incorrect

App uses video, audio and chat for people to interact naturally in real-time, from anywhere in the world

Colombian journalists who revealed evidence of plot to rig Colombia’s 2018 election send out SOS

Coahuila cabernet sauvignon named best in the world