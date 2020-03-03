March 3, 2020

Voracious readers of news (from reliable sources) are often called ‘news junkies,’ but in reality these readers are actually students of current events. What that means is they don’t just scan headlines but are able to draw connections between stories, no matter where they are happening. For example, two different stories, from different sources and different countries, each dealing with women, could have future implications for both these countries. Can you see the possible connection? Pew analyzes how border apprehensions, ICE arrests and deportations have changed under Trump; One young Latina is taking on a conservative — Democrat; and Air pollution cuts lives by this much. Go beyond the headlines…

How border apprehensions, ICE arrests and deportations have changed under Trump

Latino voters in U.S. started changing outcomes in 2018: they may do so again in 2020

Latino Elected Officials Becoming Increasing Force In Arizona

Supreme Court Considers Writing Itself Out Of Speedy Deportation Cases

A young Latina, Jessica Cisneros, takes on a conservative congressional Democrat in Texas

More women are now out-earning their husbands — and emotions can be big

Air pollution ‘pandemic’ shortens lives by 3 years: study

You Can Now Download 1,700 Free 3-D Cultural Heritage Models

Colombia ‘wanted to completely erase my report’: UN rapporteur on human rights defenders

Mexican women’s earnings have plummeted nationwide in last 10 years