November 11, 2021

Today is Veteran’s Day. We know, given its name, that we honor all those who have served in the military. So, what is Memorial Day for?; Pew shows us what’s happening at the US-Mexico border in 7 charts; A new study about Fox viewers isn’t surprising at all; Scientists discover that today’s global warming isn’t just a part of the natural evolution of the planet’s climate; and A new app with a mission: “Veteran Finder.” Go beyond the headlines…
Veterans Day and Memorial Day both honor those who’ve served. Here’s how they differ
What’s happening at the U.S.-Mexico border in 7 charts
Are Latinos the Future of State and Local Economic Growth?
U.S. universities face an existential challenge
Study: Fox viewers more likely to believe Covid falsehoods
New Program Invests in Hispanic and Latino STEM Students
Global temperatures over last 24,000 years show today’s warming ‘unprecedented’
Together We Served launches new ‘Veteran Finder’ app for Veterans Day
TikTok videos humanize Colombia’s cocaine workers