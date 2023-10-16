October 16, 2023

It was recently reported that children dying from gun violence had spiked 87% in the last ten years. Though I don’t recall if one particular state was highlighted as having the most deaths, a new study pinpoints the most likely part of the country where gun death rates outpace the rest of the US; Australians voted to not give their indigenous country people more political representation. Critics say it will divide the country. An ironic argument since many of Australia’s services/representation of the indigenous already treat the people as second-class citizens. Needless to say, indigenous Australians are disappointed and angry and plan to speak out by not speaking; Everyone knows the drill: get 7-8 hours of sleep for optimum health. Now, a new study finds what happens to our cells when we don’t follow that advice; and Mexico created a special bank — just to map the country’s genetic diversity. Go beyond the headlines…

America’s highest gun death rates are in the South

Indigenous Australians call for ‘week of silence’ after referendum failure

How to help humanitarian efforts in Israel and Gaza

Latino Business Ownership Up, Pandemic Recovery Efforts Helped Grow Latino-owned Businesses

This engineering course has students use their brainwaves to create performing art

Not getting enough sleep? Your vascular cells may be drowning in oxidants, says study

The Blood of Exceptionally Long-Lived People Shows Key Differences

Daniel Noboa elected Ecuador’s youngest president

Mexican Biobank project maps Mexico’s genetic diversity