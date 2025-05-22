May 22, 2025

As federal holidays mature over time, we have a bad habit of forgetting why the holiday was originally created. Case in point: Memorial Day. The sad reality is that many of us confuse this holiday, that signals the start of summer to that other seasonal bookend holiday, Labor Day. Two completely different holidays but whose origin story is only vaguely understood. So, here’s a short primer on the why and what for of this very important observance: …Memorial Day, which originated in the aftermath of the Civil War, was created to honor the ultimate sacrifice made by America’s fallen service members. Over time, however, this solemn day of remembrance has morphed into a long weekend of barbecues, travel, and blowout sales, with many Americans unsure if it’s about veterans, active military, or the general idea of patriotism. Spoiler: it’s not.

The holiday’s roots go deep — back to the Civil War, when communities across the country, North and South alike, began decorating the graves of soldiers. What was once known as “Decoration Day” became formalized in 1868 and was deeply connected to reflecting on the cost of war. But the solemnity didn’t last long.

As early as the late 1800s, critics were already warning that the holiday’s meaning was being lost to public festivities. In 1911, during the very first Indianapolis 500 held on May 30, there was no mention of Memorial Day. By 1971, when Congress moved the observance to the last Monday in May to create a three-day weekend, Memorial Day was all but rebranded as the unofficial start of summer. Today, it’s largely associated with mattress sales, road trips, and cookouts — far from its original purpose.

This cultural amnesia is not just about misremembering a holiday. It speaks to a larger issue of disconnection from civic and historical consciousness.

What’s worse is that this trend reflects a broader discomfort with confronting hard truths about war and loss — and it’s not just about dying in combat. We continuously learn that many service men and women battle post-war battles like PTSD and suicide — underscoring how ongoing the costs of service really are.

The commercialization of Memorial Day also risks creating generational distance from the real-life consequences of war. When a day meant for national mourning becomes indistinguishable from Labor Day or July Fourth, the collective grief and gratitude we should feel fades into consumer noise.

This Memorial Day, it doesn’t mean you need to skip the cookout or cancel your plans—but take a moment. At 3 p.m., participate in the National Moment of Remembrance. Share the story of a fallen service member. Teach a younger person what this day is truly about. It’s not about guilt-tripping—it’s about balance.

If we’re going to enjoy the freedoms so many fought and died for, let’s at least spend a few minutes remembering why we have them — maybe before we lose more freedoms we once thought were set into law. Go beyond the headlines…

