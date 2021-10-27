October 27, 2021

Global leaders are set to discuss how to salvage the planet from the onslaught of climate change. Of course, it’s going to require a collective commitment of sacrifice, investment and vision — and a healthy dose of ‘climate-speak’; Economists have an easy fix for the labor shortage but (GOP) politicians don’t want to hear it; BotSentinel discovers an orchestrated Twitter hate campaign against Meghan Markle. But who or why remains a mystery; And Finnish scientists deserve the thanks of coffee lovers everywhere with their new ‘creation’; and Women are on the rise in Central America as cartel leaders. Go beyond the headlines…
A quick guide to climate change jargon – what experts mean by mitigation, carbon neutral and 6 other key terms
Immigrants could fix the US labor shortage
CDC says some immunocompromised people can get fourth COVID shot
Twitter Data Has Revealed A Coordinated Campaign Of Hate Against Meghan Markle
SeeHer unveils storytelling guide for marketing, media and marketing agencies to accurately write about Hispanic women
Finnish scientists create ‘sustainable’ lab-grown coffee
Florida manatee deaths soar as polluted water kills seagrass
New ‘Sparkler’ App Lets Parents Assess Child’s Development
Bogotá launches ‘Men in Care’ schools to build more just society