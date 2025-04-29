April 29, 2025: The Stress Cure Hiding in our Imagination

Stress. It’s no longer just a buzzword—it’s practically the soundtrack of modern life. From casual chats with friends and rushed doctor visits to workplace check-ins and late-night tossing and turning, stress is that constant, nagging presence we’ve come to accept, even if we wish we knew how to shut it off. You’re not imagining it—between overflowing inboxes, relentless news cycles, and the daily grind, most of us are carrying more tension than we realize. Sure, a walk in the woods or a day at the beach sounds like the perfect reset, but who has the time? The encouraging news is: you might not need to go anywhere at all. A new study in The Journal of Environmental Psychology found that just visualizing nature—picturing a mountain trail or a quiet forest—can measurably lower stress, both emotionally and physically, in as little as five minutes. Here’s what the research uncovered—and how you can put it to work today. Go beyond the headlines…after a walk on a sandy beach, of course!

Most Americans see Trump as “dangerous dictator,” poll says

Freak disappearance of electricity triggered power cut, says Spain PM Sánchez

Trump executive order requires truck drivers to speak English

US Economy Faces Potential ‘Double Whammy’ As Trump Tariffs Hit

Psychologists Discovered This Simple Visualization Exercise Kills Stress in Just 5 Minutes

Women are overtaking men in the most extreme sports events, study shows

Scientists Just Confirmed a 67-Year-Old Hypothesis About Vitamin B1

New gamified app helps people arrive on time

100 days for the history books: Trump takes US-Mexico relations back to the 19th century

Less-thirsty rice offers hope in drought-stricken Chile





