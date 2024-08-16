August 16, 2024

The survey’s headline was disappointing to many would-be homebuyers: “Renting now beat buying in all major US cities.” It’s an accurate reflection of the affordable housing crisis plaguing the nation. Yet, under closer scrutiny, the survey did reveal some promising news. Unfortunately, it depends on where you live in the country; Russia’s systematic murdering of Ukrainian citizens is leading to a demographic crisis that underscores Ukraine no longer has anything to lose when bringing the fight home to Russia; Have a hobby? For your mental health, it might be time to start!; Scientists conducting studies these days are unfurling red flags at every turn. The latest is what’s happening in the Arctic — and it’s not going to be pretty for our atmosphere; and If you’re still super conscious about your online privacy, there’s a new app that takes encryption to a whole new level. Go beyond the headlines…

Renting Now Beats Buying in All Major US Cities

Ukraine Faces Demographic Crisis as Death Rate ‘Triple’ of Birth Rate

Looking to buy a home? You may now need to factor in the cost of your agent’s commission

Price cuts hit cars, restaurants and more as inflation recedes

Arts and crafts may improve your mental health at least as much as being employed, scientists find

Permafrost melt raises threat of ‘giant mercury bomb’ in Arctic: Study

Dinosaur-killing asteroid was a rare rock from beyond Jupiter, new study reveals

New fully encrypted messenger app is serious about privacy

Oregon woman returns 32 archaeological pieces to Mexico

Five Fascinating Facts: Celebrating 110 Years of the Panama Canal