August 15, 2024

The ‘average’ conservative viewer can be excused for thinking that their candidate has bigger crowd sizes than the opposition. After all, when you get several national cable opinion networks, passing themselves off as bona fide objective news outlets, regularly reinforcing the lies of their candidate, it’s easy to see how they can think their candidate has the presidential win in the proverbial bag. But as a new study reveals, it’s not as sewn up as they’ve been lead to believe. For example, it’s long been believed Trump has cornered the evangelical market. Even if he has, and in other news it’s apparent he hasn’t, evangelicals really don’t pose the voting bloc threat as they’ve been portrayed; The massacre in Gaza continues with the small country out of room for their dead; Over the last few years, attention and promises to high-profile military sexual assault cases lead many of us to believe that our armed services took these assaults as seriously as any military assault on the battlefield. It seems we were wrong! A new study finds military assault cases never went away, or apparently, deterred; Check your credit report lately? You should!; and An interesting survey uncovers just how Mexicans feel about Americans and how Americans view Mexicans — and there are a couple of surprises. Go beyond the headlines…

New Survey Reveals Evangelicals Make Up Smaller Portion of U.S. Population than Expected

As Gaza death toll passes 40,000, corpses are buried in yards, streets, tiered graves

US military sex assault cases much higher than official estimates, study finds

Inflation drops below 3% for the first time since 2021

Hackers may have leaked the Social Security Numbers of every American

WHO: mpox a global health emergency

Study reveals diet as main risk factor for colon cancer in younger adults

Telegram adds new ways for creators to earn money on its platform

Colombia: Millions now living in conflict zones

Age and ideology shape Americans’ perception of Mexico: 60% have a negative opinion of their neighbor