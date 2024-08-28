August 28, 2024

It makes sense that when our costs rise, we adjust our budgets. So, it’s not a surprise that a recent survey found many middle-class workers halting or cutting retirement contributions because of the rising cost of living. What’s surprising is just how many are feeling the pinch; Ukrainian President Zelensky plans to present something to U.S. leaders, including Biden, Harris, and Trump, that may signal a potential truce. However, with Putin losing so much face these days, the writing on the wall is not a hopeful sign; Today, the Paralympics 2024 are launched with an Opening Ceremonies rivaling its counterpart held earlier this month. Some might say that these sporting competitions are even more nail-biting given the nature of the athletes. Good Luck to them all; Guess which jobs are growing at twice the rate of jobs overall?; Meanwhile, the U.S. Surgeon General is issuing a warning to the nation about — parents!; Could our oceans be on the verge of a point of no return? One official thinks so; and Mexico has paused relations with U.S. and Canadian embassies over a clear steer in a direction not favorable for North American relations or Mexico’s democracy. Go beyond the headlines…

Survey Finds 46% Of Middle-Class Workers Halting Or Cutting Retirement Contributions Due To Cost Of Living Rise

Zelensky to present peace plan to Biden, Harris, Trump

Paralympics 2024: When, who and how to watch the Paris games

US clean energy jobs growth rate double that of overall jobs, report says

Parents can’t function they’re so stressed, surgeon general warns

UN Secretary General warns “ocean is overflowing”

Breast Cancer: ‘Lifesaving’ Diet Facts Not Known By 70 Percent of US Women

Calm’s new Story-like mindfulness exercises offer an alternative to social media

Ecuador’s citizens voted to stop oil drilling in heart of Amazon. A year later, it hasn’t happened

Mexico pauses relations with US and Canadian embassies