August 29, 2024

It’s always been known that there are two camps of teens: Those who look forward to college and and throw themselves into their high school classes and activities and those who just look forward to getting out. However, a new survey shows a disturbing trend among more teens when it comes to their future; We know Russia loves to sabre rattle and their latest rhetoric actually sounds more desperate; When the government fails the people, there are real-world consequences. For example, the USDA chief admitted to making “mistakes” that are now resulting in food shortages among the most vulnerable and disaffected people in our country; Retirement is both scary and exciting but the thought crossing many of those in the middle class is already making retirement a nightmare scenario; Why anyone thinks diversifying our workforce is a bad idea, considering we are a nation of diversity, highlights the institutional, and most often blatant, racism that runs amok in our country. So, it’s not surprising that the anti-DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) movement is gaining momentum, with a new company joining these dubious ranks; And ever feel guilty, or get yelled at, for sleeping in on the weekends? A new study says to ignore the guilt trip and do it because it could save your life. Go beyond the headlines…

Teens are losing interest in school, and say they hear about college ‘a lot’

Russia Issues WW3 Warning to US

USDA chief admits ‘mistakes’ as food shortages hit tribal populations, low-income seniors

The middle class’s worst retirement fear

Anti-DEI movement gaining steam as Ford exits LGBTQ+ index

Catching up on sleep on weekends may lower heart disease risk by up to 20%

Your Biological Age Has A Surprising Link to Your Grandparents’ Education

Snapchat releases new teen safety resources for educators

Mexico’s ancient Maya site Ichkabal opening to public for first time in September

‘Being on camera is no longer sensible’: persecuted Venezuelan journalists turn to AI