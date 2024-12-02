December 2, 2024

There’s no better word to describe THIS time, at this MOMENT, than the word Limbo. The word means “in an uncertain or undecided state.” On a personal level we’re in a state of limbo as to whether or not to fulfill our Christmas buying lists or hope for further deals. On a political level, we’re in a state of limbo waiting for what 2025 will bring as the nation grapples with the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election and its implications for the future. Economic uncertainty looms large, with Trump’s proposed tariffs threatening to raise the prices of everyday goods, leaving consumers and businesses bracing for potential financial strain. Globally, pivotal legal battles like Beatriz v. El Salvador have the potential to redefine human rights across entire regions, while shrinking federal aid at home forces communities to innovate in addressing issues like child poverty. Even culturally, the closure of American art galleries in Mexico City signals a shift in global relationships and the value placed on shared heritage. At every level—personal, political, and cultural—this moment feels suspended, leaving us all to wonder what’s next and how to prepare for the unknown. Go beyond the …

