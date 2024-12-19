December 19, 2024

One strategy of an unpopular politician is to make everyone believe that his/her ideas are the best for the country and that he/she has constituents’ total support. Case in point: birthright citizenship. Trump and his pick to head the Dept. of Homeland Security have made revoking birthright citizenship an agenda priority, among others. Yet, is it what we really want? Or is it the goal of a faction bent on isolationism and anti-immigrant policies that don’t reflect the values or desires of the broader population? Birthright citizenship, guaranteed by the 14th Amendment, has long been a cornerstone of American identity, symbolizing equality and inclusion. Polls, like that featured in today’s headlines, consistently show that a majority of Americans support this principle, seeing it as essential to our history as a land of opportunity. However, framing the issue as a national security or economic threat is a tactic often used to stoke fear and division, allowing a vocal minority to push an agenda that undermines fundamental rights. Revoking birthright citizenship would not only impact millions of families but also set a dangerous precedent by eroding constitutional protections. The question remains: are these policies truly reflective of what Americans want, or are they a manufactured narrative designed to consolidate power and marginalize certain groups? I think we all know the answer; Data centers are the ‘buzz’ (pun intended) word of commercial real estate development these days. Ireland thought it would be great — until it wasn’t; ICE deported an undocumented mom because she missed a hearing date. Her reason? She had an emergency C-section. The cruelty and insanity of our country’s immigration policies has begun; and There’s some good news — about murder hornets. Go beyond the headlines…

Most Voters Disagree With Donald Trump on Birthright Citizenship: Poll

Ireland embraced data centers that the AI boom needs. Now they’re consuming too much of its energy

Texas new mom deported after missed immigration hearing following emergency C-section, family attorney says

Trump tariffs would cut deficits but hike consumer prices, CBO says

States, cities gear up to take lead on climate as Trump returns

Scientists know our bodies are full of microplastics. What are they doing to us?

Invasive ‘murder hornets’ are wiped out in the US, officials say

Flipboard launches Surf, a new app for browsing the open social web

Ambassador unveils new billion-dollar US embassy in Mexico City

Panama’s abandoned ships raise concerns about impact on environment