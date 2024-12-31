December 31, 2024

At the end of every year, I like to cull the headlines of psychic predictions for the new year. Maybe it’s a reflection of what is about to happen in American politics but so far, the predictions are all over the place. From global apocalypse and a new pandemic on the horizon to a ‘rebirth’ of humanity and a pregnancy for Taylor Swift! One thing is certain — there is no certainty in predicting the future. It’s why it’s imperative that we educate ourselves with the facts: the news of what is really happening and not embellished with “alternative facts” or wishful thinking — and then use our common sense to ferret out what is plausible from what is pure speculation. While it’s entertaining to read about outlandish predictions or celebrity gossip dressed as foresight, the real power lies in staying grounded in reality. By seeking reliable sources, critically analyzing information, and questioning biases, we equip ourselves to navigate an unpredictable future with clarity and purpose. The coming year will undoubtedly bring surprises—some joyful, some challenging—but how we prepare and respond will shape our experience far more than any psychic’s crystal ball. As we step into 2025, let’s commit to discerning truth from fiction and using that understanding to build a better, more informed future. As always, Go Beyond the Headlines…

Going out for New Year’s? Most people say they’ve got better plans, according to an AP-NORC poll

Israel, at UN, warns Houthis risk sharing same fate as Hamas, Hezbollah

Migrant crisis added to record-level US homelessness: HUD

Credit Card Defaults Skyrocket as Americans Unable To Pay Their Debts

2024 by the numbers: From victims of war to a warming planet

Climate change is making plants less nutritious − that could already be hurting animals that are grazers

Increased exercise duration linked to decreasing results in weight and waistline

7 Best Investment Apps for Beginners: How to Start Investing in 2025

Mexico left with 500mn-litre tequila lake after demand slows

Cubans crawl on rough roads to ask for good fortune