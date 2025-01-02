January 2, 2025

Happy New Year! I know many of us are currently filled with dread and apprehension as to exactly what we’ll be facing this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still make the best of an uncertain year. Uncertainty can also be a time of opportunity—a chance to adapt, grow, and focus on what truly matters. While the challenges ahead may feel daunting, they also remind us of our resilience and ability to find joy, connection, and purpose even in difficult times. Whether it’s strengthening relationships, pursuing personal goals, or simply finding moments of gratitude in daily life, we have the power to shape this year in meaningful ways. Let’s face 2025 with cautious optimism and a resolve to embrace whatever it brings, knowing that each of us has the potential to create small but impactful changes in our own lives and the world around us. One way to face the new year is to not hide from reality. Too many extremists in both parties shun reality, aka factual news. How many times have you heard or overheard people say “I don’t watch the news.” How sadly ignorant. By not knowing what’s happening around them, these people won’t know what’s the main worry for their fellow Americans in 2025; Or the 5 things that will shape our politics this year; Or what the new travel requirements will be; Or what’s happening in Yellowstone, and no, I’m not talking about the tv show; Or what the must-have apps are to achieve our New Year’s resolutions. As always, we must Go beyond the headlines…

