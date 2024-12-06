December 6, 2024

The dread and despair of what and who Trump will bring to the White House has been underway long before Harris conceded the election. Remember Project 2025? When it comes to ‘shock and awe,’ the president-elect has not disappointed. From his controversial Cabinet appointments to his picks to head various agencies, Trump has made clear what a Trump 2.0 entails. How do we know? Aside from his declarations for mass deportations and tariff warfare, he’s vocalizing his intentions for a new target — US elections. Seems he has big plans on changing how elections are conducted, and it’s not good; A few months ago, the UN released a report about global migration and how it seems it’s on the rise because of civil war, climate change, violence, etc. Now, another country can be added to the list; Want to know how your kids will turn out as adults? It all depends on your relationship with them when they’re young; and Is it really surprising some college graduates are doing this in this job market? Go beyond the headlines…

Survey: Just one alcoholic drink a day increases risk of cancer; Most Americans don’t know the dangers.

Up to 1.5 million people could flee Syrian escalation, UN official says

Donald Trump Announces Plan to Change Elections

Some College Graduates Are Taking Lower-Paying Jobs

The post-WWII world order of American dominance is over. Donald Trump proves it.

Quality of parent-child relationships predicts adulthood well-being, 21-country finds

New methane monitoring AI tool unveiled

New AI App Mighty Doodle Teaches Reading and Writing

Paraguay kicks out Chinese envoy after he urges country to cut ties with Taiwan

Mexico president will ask Trump to deport non-Mexican migrants directly to their home countries