December 9, 2024

There’s “alone time” and then there’s ‘time to be alone.’ You might wonder what’s the difference. The way I see it is “alone time” is when we separate ourselves from physical contact with everybody else and focus on our social media or reading a book or some kind of solo activity. For me, ‘time to be alone’ involves not just isolating ourselves from physical contact but also any activity that takes the focus off of ourselves. For example, like meditation, reflection, etc., any activity that doesn’t look beyond ourselves for engagement. According to a new survey, over half of people surveyed claim they need time to be alone to accomplish a sense of clarity, balance, and emotional well-being. This type of solitude allows individuals to reconnect with their inner thoughts, process emotions, and regain a sense of control over their lives. Unlike “alone time,” which often involves external distractions, true “time to be alone” offers an opportunity for introspection and personal growth. Whether it’s meditating, journaling, or simply sitting in silence, this deliberate focus on oneself can help reduce stress, enhance creativity, and improve decision-making. In today’s fast-paced, hyperconnected world, carving out moments to truly be alone isn’t just a luxury—it’s a necessity for maintaining mental and emotional health. The survey’s findings highlight the growing recognition of the importance of solitude in fostering a deeper connection with ourselves amidst the noise and uncertainty of daily life. It also evokes anxiety of a second Trump term. His first term was routinely characterized as “chaotic” and with his bold plans to end birthright citizenship, mass deportations, imposing tariffs regardless of the cost to Americans and his dismissal of climate change impact, it makes sense people feel they need their time to be alone to come to terms with a country that puts its elected officials, greed and profit before the needs of the people. Go beyond the headlines…

New survey finds 56% say ‘alone time’ is vital to their mental health

Toppling of Syria’s Assad transforms Middle East after year of chaos

Trump says he will end birthright citizenship

The end of an era: How Taylor Swift boosted the US economy

4 Types of Experiences to Seek in 2025

Almost all of earth became permanently drier since 1990: Report

Giant Study Links Drinking Coffee With Almost 2 Extra Years of Life

Queer-founded brand discovery platform Famm launches a LinkedIn for the LGBTQ+ community

Mexico delays controversial cruise line tax for 6 months

Guatemalans Burn the Devil to Welcome the Holiday Season