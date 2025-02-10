February 10, 2025

Change is startling, shocking and disruptive, as we’ve seen every day since Trump took office, and continue to see with his consistent dismantling of our government institutions and democratic guarantees in the US Constitution. This isn’t the ideal way to effect long-lasting change. To know that, we just need to look at the people on a particular Tibetan plateau. Researchers found that a certain segment of the Tibetan population is on the forefront of human evolution. What does that mean? That the human body still has capacity to evolve to adapt to its environment. However, it’s one thing to evolve to meet the gradual changes Mother Nature has in store for us and quite another to be jerked and jolted into change at the whims of a leader who prioritizes power over stability. Evolution is a slow, organic process that allows adaptation over generations, ensuring survival in changing environments. But when change is forced abruptly—whether through authoritarian policies, reckless governance, or the erosion of democratic safeguards—it doesn’t lead to growth; it leads to chaos. The dismantling of government institutions and constitutional protections under Trump’s administration is not evolution—it’s upheaval. Just as nature allows time for adaptation, effective and lasting political change requires thoughtful transitions, collaboration, and respect for foundational principles. Without them, society doesn’t progress—it fractures, leaving citizens scrambling to adjust to an unstable and unpredictable reality that benefits only those in control. Go beyond the headlines…

