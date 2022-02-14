February 14, 2022

There’s reasons why we, read U.S., should be involved in pushing back on Russia’s dream of world domination. Aside from the obvious, the spread of forced oppression of people’s rights to freedom of expression, voting, etc is the evil in the eternal good vs. evil. Yet, unfortunately, too many of US voters no longer can distinguish good from evil, truth from lie. So, for the vast majority of us, our battlefield may not be in Ukraine, but it’s definitely in our homes, neighborhoods, churches and social circles where we have to fight for the truth or risk losing everything; Cartel violence has been reaching new heights in Mexico and now their brazen attempt to intimidate just may have reached a tipping point; The Smithsonian is going to create a cool art exhibit to honor 120 women scientists; Think plastic bottles floating in the sea is just trash? The damage goes much deeper; and When one Mexican town refused to let women vote in a recent election, the women fought back. Go beyond the headlines…

5 things to know about why Russia might invade Ukraine – and why the US is involved

A new House seat has big Latino voting power. It may be little comfort to Democrats

US suspends avocado imports from Mexico after threat to inspector

Cherokee Nation wants info on Black descendants linked to slavery

Smithsonian to show 120 orange statues of female scientists

Soft plastic bottles put over 400 chemicals into water

Mysteries of Stephen Hawking’s doodle-filled blackboard may finally be solved

Coinbase’s bouncing QR code Super Bowl ad was so popular it crashed the app

Guerrero (Mexico) election annulled for not allowing women to vote

The Brazil resort town disappearing into the sea