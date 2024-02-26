February 26, 2024

If you live in the Southwest, chances are your temps are feeling more like mid-summer instead of the end of winter. Some parts will see highs in the 90s — in February! Heat is getting more intense. Officials in Central America issued an alert in Costa Rica that it’s not only the heat people have to safeguard themselves against but also UV rays. Those countries closer to the equator are experiencing firsthand how Mother Nature is slowly stripping away protections we never thought would disappear, at least not in our lifetimes. Now comes word that one of the largest cities south of the US border will run out of water in just a few months. Will this lead to more migration for survival?; The US economy continues to defy expectations, and conservatives’ wishes, by still going strong, leading economists to make an upbeat prediction; We know life is not safe in the US. Hello, random and premeditated gun violence? Yet, the US is suppose to be a safe haven for human rights defenders from other countries. Unfortunately, the DOJ made a disturbing find when it comes to ‘foreign operatives’ plotting assassinations in the US; Will the US government shut down soon? The odds don’t look particularly promising this time around to avoid it; and A “mammoth” discovery was made in a little place called ‘Paradise Cave.’ Go beyond the headlines…

Economists see much stronger 2024 growth: NABE survey

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of blocking aid to Palestinians in violation of a UN court order

Series of recent DOJ cases show foreign operatives plotting assassinations in U.S.

Why tech companies are laying off thousands of workers

US government shutdown: What is it and who would be affected?

Hundreds of Mammoth Bones and Prehistoric Remains Found in ‘Paradise Cave’

Global warming found to increase the diversity of active soil bacteria

New app uses AI to hunt down cheating spouses

One of the world’s biggest cities may be just months away from running out of water

Cuba Cuts Internet, Surveils Calls of Journalists, Report Finds