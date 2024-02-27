February 27, 2024

I have a call-out to make. For me, a ‘call-out’ is a public shaming. So, I’m calling out US media outlets who continually characterize Trump’s wins in these early primaries as “sweeping victories.” It’s not exactly true. While yes, he won in the primary voting, in some with two digit wins over his opponent, it is only among those who actually turned out to vote. In every state, it’s been reported that GOP turnout was actually low, compared to the overall GOP electorate. The media’s continued mischaracterization of the turnout plants into people’s minds that he’s the predictable winner in the final match-up for president. Again, not true but as long as the media refuses to acknowledge that detail, I wonder how many people will just buy into this early hype and figure it’s a foregone conclusion that he will be president and vote accordingly; The GOP’s intrusion into the private lives of Americans swings from one extreme to the other. For example, the GOP is now targeting SNAP benefits for the low-income and focusing on junk food. Not a bad thing, which most people should practice anyway. But given these turbulent times, we all need a little ‘comfort food’ to get through our days. Yet, the GOP’s support for revoking Roe vs. Wade is another kind of intrusion that analysts say is already proving to be bad news for GOP’s dream of ‘sweeping’ elections; A Navajo musician has composed the most unique composition that memorializes the long journey of his ancestors; An essential chromosome for men is disappearing; A new app could be a game-changer for people with speaking difficulties. Go beyond the headlines…

