February 5, 2025

The second-largest state in terms of both land mass and children enrolled pubic schools, Texas, is well on its way to achieving its governor’s agenda of diluting public education and expanding school choices for parents, implementing performance-based incentives for teachers, while not yet granting across-the-board raises to teachers ( a real morale killer), enhance school safety by arming teachers, and approving a new Bible-infused curriculum. Not to mention, along with other REDucation-challenged states, changing what students are taught about pivotal civil rights moments throughout US history. Is it any wonder then that a new Gallup poll detects a significant change in public sentiment toward public education?; At yesterday’s press conference, alongside Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump declared that the US should buy Gaza and turn it into the “Riviera” of the Mideast. The Arab World didn’t like those comments; Remember Project 2025 and Trump’s insistent denial that he was familiar with the ultra-right blueprint for how the US government should look? Well, if you’re wondering what’s next on Trump’s plan-of-action to upend Washington, as it was formerly known, all we have to do is read Project 2025; Know the name Octavia Butler? She was a pioneering African American science fiction writer known for her thought-provoking works that explored themes of race, gender, power, and social justice. Though she died in 2006, over 30 years ago she wrote a book, “Parable of the Sower,” that eerily foresaw today’s times, down to our current president. Go beyond the headlines…

Satisfaction with public education at record low: Gallup

Arab World Reacts to Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan

37 ways Project 2025 has shown up in Trump’s executive orders

Americans are worried about money. So why are they spending more than ever?

Generally, things really do seem better in the morning, large study suggests

What Octavia Butler saw on Feb. 1, 2025, three decades ago

Sunlight Can Still Damage Skin Through a Closed Window. Here’s How

New app uses AI for all things nutrition

Joining US, Canada designates Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations

China, gaining ground in Latin America, spies opportunity in Trump’s chaotic foreign policy