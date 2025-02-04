February 4, 2025

How long will it take for voters to recognize Trump’s “executive actions” not just as absurd decisions, but as deliberate atrocities aimed at extracting wealth from those he seeks to exploit and/or bully? As each day passes, the realization gets clearer and people are stirring to action. There are reports of nationwide anti-Trump protests, in all 50 states. Global observers are angered over not just Trump’s bullish tactics but the real-world ramifications of his actions. Gutting USAID, experts say, will kill Nepali infants by starving them, as the US agency provides food they don’t otherwise receive. Slashing environmental protections is already leading to deregulation that benefits corporations while endangering public health. His aggressive immigration policies are separating families and destabilizing entire communities, while his economic policies disproportionately hurt the very working-class Americans who supported him, driving up costs on essential goods through reckless tariffs. Meanwhile, his attacks on the press and judiciary further erode democratic norms, pushing the country closer to authoritarian rule. The protests in all 50 states reflect a growing resistance—not just against Trump as a figure, but against the broader dismantling of values and institutions that once defined the nation. As global leaders condemn his actions and domestic opposition builds, the question remains: how much damage will be done before even his most loyal supporters see him for what he truly is? If ever there was a time to get “woke,” it’s now! Go beyond the headlines…

