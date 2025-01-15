January 15, 2025

It’s not an understatement to say that Trump’s inauguration is a historic turning point for the country. Will we thrive or will we be plummeted into economic and democratic despair? Time will tell but from even a casual browse of today’s headlines, Trump’s return weighs on both allies and adversaries; In the past, Trump has shown a level of contempt for Puerto Rico. Now that Venezuela’s Maduro is making noise of invading the US island territory will he defend it or surrender it?; New research reveals why everyone still needs their glass of milk a day; Reports of an amazing discovery by scientists of “sunken worlds” within our planet’s mantle is quickly turning science fiction into fact; and Finally, there’s good news coming from Michoacán, Mexico. Go beyond the headlines…

Donald Trump’s Return More Welcome by US Adversaries Than Allies: Poll

South Korea’s impeached president arrested

Puerto Rico asks Trump for help after Venezuela’s Maduro threatens invasion

Inflation report expected to show increase days before Trump takes office

Relief, 21st-century style: As wildfires burn, GoFundMe becomes a repository of harrowing stories

Expert Explains Why a Glass of Milk Each Day Could Slash Cancer Risk

Scientists discover ‘sunken worlds’ hidden deep within Earth’s mantle that shouldn’t be there

New app becomes most downloaded overnight as US set to ban TikTok in days

Good news! Monarch migration is up in Michoacán

Brazil gives Meta 72 hours to explain changes to fact-checking program