January 16, 2025

The definition of “mixed” families has evolved from meaning, what we know today, as blended families with half-siblings and step-parents to “mixed status” families with some members having citizenship and others not to politically mixed families, who have both Dems and MAGA at the dinner table. A new survey finds it may be those family bonds are the last resort in keeping families tied together; Evidently, the UK believes in the future of Ukraine; Economists, and Wall Street, believe the labor force is healthy. Yet, there’s no denying that skillsets need to change to meet today’s demands. LinkedIn shares which are the fastest growing jobs for today and tomorrow; COVID has not gone away but seems to adapt in new ways to bypass our evolving vaccines. Here’s how COVID might look in 2025; and Astronomers have discovered something that “shouldn’t exist.” Go beyond the headlines…

U.S. Political Parties Historically Polarized Ideologically

UK’s Starmer to sign 100-year treaty with Zelenskyy in Ukraine

Trump 2.0 is radically different, and could be more potent

LinkedIn Shares Insights Into the Most In-Demand Jobs and Skills

Gaza and the moon make biennial most-endangered list

The COVID Symptoms to Watch For in 2025

Astronomers Discover Slow-Spinning Radio Source That ‘Shouldn’t Exist’

Substack rolls out livestreaming for all publishers

City of Tijuana declares state of emergency in preparation for mass deportations

Vanilla boom transforms fortunes of Colombia’s farmers