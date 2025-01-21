January 21, 2025

One of the main hallmarks of a democracy is that there is a tolerance of ‘differences,’ where diverse perspectives, beliefs, and opinions are respected and encouraged. This commitment to inclusivity and open dialogue strengthens the fabric of society, allowing individuals to coexist peacefully while working collaboratively toward shared goals, even amidst disagreement. The declaration of a new “Golden Age” in the United States reeks of tarnishment before it’s begun. Just look at the Executive Orders already signed into law; Not living in a true democracy has been cracking relationships since MAGA arrived, and that’s bad news for Valentine’s Day; Renting has almost always been seen as better than owning by many. A new survey finds that’s no longer true in this part of the country; Researchers are warning of a “population collapse” before we know it; A new study may have pinpointed the source of teen boys behavior problems; and Mexico and Cuba were in the crosshairs of this new administration on Day 1. Go beyond the headlines…

New survey reveals that politics may impact romantic relationships

After 15 months of war, Hamas still rules over what remains of Gaza

Trump closes first day with an avalanche of executive orders

It’s a good time to be a renter almost everywhere — except here

Trump’s inauguration word choices give insight into Trump 2.0

Warning Issued on ‘Population Collapse’ by 2100

Study Links Early TV Violence To Teen Behavior Problems In Boys

Canon’s new app lets you live stream from multiple cameras, just not Canon’s

Trump reinstates Cuba as state sponsor of terrorism, reversing Biden’s decision

Trump signs executive order declaring a national emergency at US-Mexico border