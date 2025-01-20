January 20, 2025 marks the 60th inauguration of a US President. While his die-hard MAGA supporters plan to brave the below freezing temps or take in the ceremony inside a nearby sports arena, the many who didn’t vote for him will go about life as usual. Many are bracing for the 100+ Executive Orders he plans to unleash at the end of today. Orders that, weather notwithstanding, already are having a chilling effect on communities throughout the nation. In fact, people of color are even more pessimistic that the future holds anything good for them under his administration; Part of the reason for the national pessimism is that it’s a well-known fact that Trump is always focused on getting his revenge. For that reason, President Biden issued preemptive pardons for some of MAGA’s favorite targets; The Donald and Melania meme coins?; Due for jury duty? Watch out for a scam exploiting our civic duty; and TikTok may be back, but for how long? Instagram is taking advantage of that uncertainty with new features. Go beyond the headlines…

As ceasefire takes hold, Hamas returns 3 Israeli hostages and Israel frees 90 Palestinian prisoners

The 9 most powerful supercomputers in the world right now

Can You Read This Cursive Handwriting? The National Archives Wants Your Help

At least 80 people killed in northeast Colombia as peace talks fail, official says

Billionaire Carlos Slim, Mexico’s richest man, to attend Trump inauguration; Mexico’s Pres. Sheinbaum not invited