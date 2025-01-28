January 28, 2025

A popular concept of dealing with uncertainty, chaos and unpredictability in one’s life is to not worry over things you can’t control and focus your energy on what you can impact. This mindset encourages people to redirect their attention from these circumstances out of our control, which often lead to frustration and anxiety, to actions and choices that foster growth and resilience within ourselves. By letting go of the need to control everything, we can build a sense of calm and clarity, even in the face of chaos. For example, while we may not be able to control economic downturns or political upheaval, we can control how we budget our finances, stay informed, or stay active with our community. This approach not only reduces stress but also empowers us to make meaningful changes within our own sphere of influence, turning uncertainty into an opportunity for personal growth and adaptability. This ‘human resilience’ may explain the latest findings in a survey of why Americans are looking for satisfaction within our own lives and less in the country as a whole; Disturbing events are happening in the Congo; Too many companies have cowered in committing to diverse their workforce, but some are staying strong; True the labor market is undergoing a remake due to AI but the rise in undergraduate certificates as the only necessary advanced training needed to qualify for employment reflects, in an odd coincidence, how the majority of MAGA supporters lack a 4-year-degree; and New parents love sharing photos of their babies but hesitate because of who could see them or use them via social media. Now, there’s an app to give parents peace of mind when sharing photos of their proud offspring. Go beyond the headlines…

Americans more satisfied with the way things are going in their own life than with the U.S. in general

Thousands flee fighting in Congo as rebels claim they’ve captured the key city of Goma

Trump administration orders sweeping freeze of federal aid

Which companies are rolling back DEI and which are standing firm

Undergraduate certificate programs soar in popularity amid changes to labor market

Historic Map Shines Light On America’s Great 400-Year-Old Mystery

Ocean-surface warming has more than quadrupled since the late-1980s, study shows

New app lets parents safely share baby photos amid rising social media privacy concerns

Arrested under Biden, deported under Trump: Guatemalans sent back and welcomed with cookies

Uruguayan gov’t records a cyberattack every 30 minutes in 2024