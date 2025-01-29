January 29, 2025

Recent Executive Orders and White House demands are quickly weakening the credibility and strength of the US health system. It doesn’t help that a totally unqualified person is nominated, and undergoing confirmation hearings, to lead the nation’s Health and Human Services. No matter the nominee is a member of ‘America’s political royal family’, his anti-vaccine declarations and opposing opinions on everything from the use of fluoride in water and infectious diseases makes his potential appointment not just worrisome but downright dangerous for all of us. So, no need to analyze the latest findings in a health survey why public confidence is ticking lower when it comes to our nation’s health agencies; We’ve all learned that when our current president speaks, he means what he says. When he says he wants Greenland and will take it by force, we can no longer chalk it up to meaningless rhetoric — and European leaders know that and are getting ready for a fight that shouldn’t happen; Weren’t we promised the price of eggs would go lower? More American voters are slowly waking up to our new self-imposed reality; Coughing in Kansas just took a very dangerous turn; and Irritated by those locked shelves at your local CVS? There’s an app to remedy those feelings. Go beyond the headlines…

