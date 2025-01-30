January 30, 2025

The major adversaries of democracy are credited, yet again, with trying to destabilize the world. Bad enough that Russian and Iranian hackers are blamed for sparking disinformation campaigns during the 2024 US election but new reports reveal China has their sights set on wreaking chaos in Europe; For everyone who thinks Trump is more bluster than bite, transgender people, and the rest of the US, will soon see how that assumption doesn’t fit with reality; Any one of us has mere days, hours or seconds to flee our homes when an oncoming natural disaster is about to strike. How do we prepare financially for the hit that will come? Experts have some recommendations; and One of the most realistic sculptures of ancient Egypt has been unearthed, and the image is haunting. Go beyond the headlines…

Trump holds 49 percent approval rating in national poll

China-linked influence operation tried to overthrow Spain’s government, report says

Trump admin lays out framework for order targeting transgender protections

How to organize your financial life ahead of natural disasters

‘Aliens’ and ‘animals’ – language of hate used by Trump and others can be part of a violent design

See the Haunting Stone Face of a Ptolemaic Statue Unearthed Near the Ancient Egyptian City of Alexandria

Giant Radio Galaxy Could Hold 30 Milky Ways, Astronomers Say

Purdue Grad Students Develop New iForester App

Seven Charts Showing How Canada/​Mexico Tariffs Would Harm the US Auto Industry (and American Car Buyers)

Argentina plans border fence with neighboring Bolivia, sparking diplomatic tensions