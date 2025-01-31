January 31, 2025

It’s refreshing and revelatory when a study actually reveals and dispels popular assumptions. Case in point, today’s headline regarding the marriage gap for women. It appears there’s a growing marriage gap between college-educated women and those who are not. I won’t reveal the full study – it’s a fascinating read – but it boils down to the fact that it’s not because women, of any educational bracket, don’t want to be married. Rather, and all I’ll say is, not just any man will do; Trump’s bizarre blame game for the horrific Potomac airline accident was meant not to console grieving families or a shocked nation but boost a fragile ego by blaming everyone and everything rather than admit his own cost-cutting measures impacted the amount of staff who were on duty that night. Yet, his words, as they always do, are causing chaos. The latest is the Pentagon who’s bending over backwards to comply with Trump and MAGA’s anti-DEI campaign; It’s been documented that a fast food diet is bad for us but a new study shows another reason to stay away from such meals; and Google is experimenting with an AI agent that is the epitome of laziness for humans. Will we embrace it? Go beyond the headlines…

Are we surprised? Survey shows automotive is the world’s ‘most disrupted’ industry

Norway’s government collapses over EU spat

Pentagon intelligence agency pauses observances for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Juneteenth and others due to Trump’s ban on DEI programs

The marriage gap for women isn’t what you think — it’s all about economics

Stricter abortion laws may cause increased infant deaths − 2 maternal and child health researchers explain the data

One of the largest searches for alien life started 30 years ago—its legacy lives on today

Fast Food Diet Ages Young Adults Faster Than Their Years, Twin Study Reveals

Google’s ‘Ask for Me’ feature calls businesses on your behalf to inquire about services, pricing

Nicaraguan Forces Mass Expulsion of 30 Catholic Nuns

Sprawling Lost Zapotec City From 600 Years Ago Revealed