January 6, 2023

Do you remember where you were on this day 2 years ago? It was the day a group of domestic terrorists, egged on by the then-president, stormed the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the newly elected President of the United States. It’s been 2 years that we saw the deeply flawed in our society answer the call to arms from a man repeatedly proven to be of unsound mind. Today, we’re witnessing unprecedented vote after vote after vote to get the next Speaker of the House elected so Congress can get busy doing the ‘work of the people.’ Yet, 20 Representatives, all Jan. 6 enthusiasts, are making such demands before they give their votes to Kevin McCarthy, a man who puts titles over service, that if they get their demands, the way our Congress will function will be so impaired and held hostage to these equally unsound politicians. Happy 2023!; Biden unveiled a new migrant policy and Dems in the Senate aren’t happy about it; New study finds the way to stop glacier melt around the world; and You’ve heard the fears by college profs that the new AI-writing platforms could suddenly be an easy way to cheat for students writing papers. Not so fast, according to one college computer students who just created an app that dashes those fears – and hopes. Go beyond the headlines…

