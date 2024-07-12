July 12, 2024

Recent headlines paint a diverse picture of global issues and trends, spanning labor markets, geopolitics, technology, demographics, and social challenges. In the United States, a stark gender divide in job types among young workers without college degrees highlights ongoing disparities in the workforce; International tensions simmer as Japan expresses concern over China’s military exercises near Taiwan, underscoring the delicate balance of power in East Asia; The U.S. military faces its own transformation, with predictions that up to one-third of its forces could be robotic in the future, signaling a shift towards advanced warfare technologies: The retirement crisis looms ever close as economic pressures continue to affect seniors as Social Security cost-of-living adjustment estimates decrease. On a global scale, the United Nations projects world population growth to peak at 10.3 billion in the 2080s, highlighting long-term demographic shifts. Scientific discoveries challenge our understanding of human evolution, with DNA studies suggesting Neanderthals were absorbed into the modern human population rather than becoming extinct; And the rise of AI-powered chatbots is reshaping perceptions of romantic and sexual well-being, blurring the lines between human and artificial interactions. Go beyond the headlines…

Among young U.S. workers without a college degree, men and women hold very different types of jobs

Japan warns of rising tension over China’s military drills near Taiwan

One-third of U.S. military could be robotic, Milley predicts

2025 Social Security COLA estimate slips, keeping seniors under pressure

Migrant Citizenship Speeds Up Under Biden Ahead of Election

The world’s population is projected to peak at 10.3 billion in the 2080s, U.N. says

Neanderthals didn’t truly go extinct, but were rather absorbed into the modern human population, DNA study suggests

Computer love: AI-powered chatbots are changing how we understand romantic and sexual well-being

Chileans confront a homelessness crisis, a first for one of South America’s richest countries

Journalists Flee Nicaragua Amidst Government Crackdown