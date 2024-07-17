July 17, 2024

Chances are you’ve taken a peek at the TV coverage of what’s happening in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. You know, that little get-together of Trump devotees, otherwise known as the Republican National Convention. If you’re paying attention, sprinkled among the usual speeches praising Trump and exhorting the evilness of Democrats, is (more than) a hint that the RNC is no longer known as “Republican” or “GOP.” The term “MAGA” is replacing it, and with it a set of ideals that is contrary to democratic principles. It’s hard to fathom how this shift could happen so rapidly and extensively. The principles of inclusivity, free speech, and balanced governance are overshadowed by a cultish adoration of one man and an ideology that’s not only reshaping the party’s identity and its stance on fundamental issues but crystallizes the threat of life as we know it in the United States; On a recent national analysis of the quality of life in major cities in the country, Texas ranked dead last. Why? Because the state government has done little to address the rampant poverty. Texas is now a majority Hispanic state and a recent survey shows that poverty rates are much higher in the country’s Latino cities. Wonder why; The level of disinformation (and there is a difference between that word and misinformation) is ramping up. However, there are 7 ways to avoid becoming a misinformation superspreader; and Planning a trip to Sweden and want to find those ancient Runestones? There’s an app for that! Go beyond the headlines…

New homes will continue to get smaller, according to new survey

Putin’s Spies Are a Threat to Paris Olympics, Google Warns

A new kind of Republican Party is forming at the Republican National Convention

Analysis: Poverty rates much higher in nation’s most Latino cities

7 ways to avoid becoming a misinformation superspreader when the news is shocking

Vegetarian diet benefits aren’t the same for everyone

Children with conduct disorder show widespread brain structural differences, finds new international study

New app will help you find Runestones in Sweden

Puebla becomes the 14th Mexican state to decriminalize abortion

Brazilian researchers discover dinosaur fossil after heavy rains in Rio Grande do Sul