July 18, 2024

The overnight news that President Biden is struck with another round of COVID, highlights a recent survey revealing just how many Americans can’t afford their own healthcare; China is harboring a secret – (surprise) – an analyst claims that China is concealing a population secret, raising questions about the country’s demographic data; Still think what happens at the Supreme Court doesn’t affect you? Hello! This court has been so detrimental in their decisions that they have fundamentally altered the nature of the presidency; In paleontology news, the largest and most intact stegosaurus fossil ever found has been sold for $44.6 million; Environmental concerns are growing as Earth is reportedly wobbling and days are getting longer, and guess who’s to blame; Every fashion-conscious person knows music plays a part in how we feel in our clothes. Now, the world’s first music-inspired fashion app has launched, blending music and style; and Rare pictures have surfaced showing the world’s largest uncontacted Amazon rainforest tribe in Peru emerging near a logging site, drawing global attention to a human crisis in the making. Go beyond the headlines…

45 percent of Americans unable to afford or access healthcare: Survey

China Is Hiding A Population Secret, Analyst Says

How the Supreme Court rewrote the presidency

15 major cities where rent is at least 15% cheaper than the national average

Dengue reaches historic levels in the Americas and closer to home

Largest, most intact stegosaurus fossil ever found sells for $44.6m

Earth is wobbling and days are getting longer — and humans are to blame

Upstream Unveils The World’s First Music-Inspired Fashion App

Tons of dead fish cover major river in Brazil after alleged dumping of industrial waste

Rare pictures released of world’s largest uncontacted Amazon rainforest tribe in Peru emerging near logging site