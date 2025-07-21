July 21, 2025

President Trump calls it a “big, beautiful bill.” Climate scientists call it something else: a carbon bomb. In a single sweep of legislation, the newly signed law slashes green energy investments, props up fossil fuels, and, according to multiple models, threatens to erase decades of hard-won climate progress.

What’s at stake:

Signed on July 4 with patriotic fanfare, the bill repeals landmark clean energy tax credits and green-light fossil fuel expansion — from drilling on public lands to tax breaks for coal, oil, and gas companies. Think of it as a U-turn from the climate roadmap laid out in the Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act.

According to modeling by the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES), the legislation will increase U.S. emissions by 8% above where they would have been otherwise. Brad Townsend, the group’s policy chief, put it bluntly: “From an emissions perspective, this bill is a disaster.” He likened it to undoing a third of all climate progress made in the past two decades — with a single signature.

The impact by the numbers:

+8% emissions vs. previous projections (C2ES)

vs. previous projections (C2ES) 134 million : The equivalent number of gas-powered cars added to the road (Rhodium Group)

: The equivalent number of gas-powered cars added to the road (Rhodium Group) 575 million metric tons : Extra carbon dioxide projected in 2035

: Extra carbon dioxide projected in 2035 53–59% fewer new green energy projects expected on the grid between 2025–2035

new green energy projects expected on the grid between 2025–2035 25% projected emissions cut by 2035 (Princeton) vs. 40–44% under Biden-era policy

The Biden administration had aimed for a 50% reduction in emissions by 2030. Under the new law, that goal is all but out of reach.

A rollback in the face of record-breaking weather:

The bill’s timing is as stark as its content. It passed just as parts of Texas endured deadly floods and heat waves swept across the country, grim reminders that climate change isn’t theoretical. It’s here, and it’s deadly.

But while the rest of the world scrambles to slow the planet’s warming, this bill sends the U.S. in the opposite direction. It eliminates programs for pollution reduction in underserved neighborhoods and cuts off funding for electric vehicles, solar, and wind — just as global demand for renewables surges.

No new goals, just more gas:

Unlike the Biden administration, which had explicit emissions targets, the Trump administration has offered no new climate benchmarks. The focus, instead, is on domestic energy dominance, read: fossil fuels.

What this means for the rest of us:

Models differ slightly in how bad things might get, but all point in the same direction: more emissions, fewer clean energy projects, and a tougher future for the planet. “Every extra ton of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere,” said analyst Ben King, “has some impact on the likelihood of extreme weather.”

So while the bill might score political points with Trump’s base, it’s the atmosphere and future generations that will pay the real price.

Bottom line:

This isn’t just a policy shift. It’s a climate pivot with global consequences. In a moment when the science demands urgency, the U.S. has chosen retreat. The “big, beautiful bill” might look like victory from the Rose Garden, but on the front lines of climate change, it reads more like surrender.

