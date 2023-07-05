July 5, 2023

Unbelievably, there are still people who think that our current climate changes are just a continuation of what Mother Nature has always done. In that regard, they’re not wrong. However, never before has this amount of people lived on the planet, creating this much water and air pollution. So, yes, while climate changes or evolves, it used to do it gradually. These extreme weather events are anything but gradual, hence the term “extreme.” So, is it any surprise that July 3 broke a climate world record?; So, why did a federal judge ban the Biden admin from communication with social media companies? The reason should disgust you; More changes are coming to the US Citizenship test and it doesn’t bode well for older migrants; Want to take your four-footed friend on vacation with you this summer? Check out the best dog-friendly travel destinations; and Colombian researchers captured rare footage of a nursing humpback. Ahh, the wonders of Mother Nature. Go beyond the headlines…

World registers hottest day ever recorded on July 3

Israel’s Jenin operation reignites Palestinian anger

Joe Biden’s Social Media Ban Explained as Judge Restricts White House

US citizenship test changes are coming, raising concerns for those with low English skills

The Best Dog-Friendly Travel Destinations

Having an out-of-body experience? Blame this sausage-shaped piece of your brain

Researchers: We’ve Underestimated The Risk of Simultaneous Crop Failures Worldwide

Meta’s ‘Twitter killer’ app Threads has secret CHEAT CODE – here’s how to access it

Colombian researchers unveil rare footage of nursing humpback

Mexico expresses opposition to 2 new US immigration laws