June 23, 2025

As if inflation, an administration hellbent on ignoring the US Constitution and weaponizing the Dept. of Justice, along with, dismantling every major institution on the side of citizens, asylum seekers, immigrants, women, students, veterans, etc. weren’t enough, we now have a war to factor into our diminishing quality of life. What’s ironic is that many are saying that while the other egregious actions of this president did nothing to really rile up the populace, he may have finally crossed the line — with war.

Over the weekend, the U.S. launched strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, marking a significant escalation in what had previously been a conflict largely contained between Israel and Iran. The move has not only raised geopolitical tensions but also threatens to rattle an already fragile U.S. economy, according to economists and market analysts.

The most immediate concern? Oil prices.

While energy prices didn’t spike dramatically in the immediate aftermath, experts caution that the real economic damage could come if Iran follows through on its threat to block the Strait of Hormuz—a vital shipping route for roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. Iran’s parliament has reportedly endorsed the idea, but the final call rests with the country’s Supreme National Security Council.

If that blockade happens, says energy analyst Rachel Ziemba, we could be looking at what’s known as a “low probability, high impact” event—meaning it’s unlikely, but if it does occur, the economic fallout would be severe. Even without a full-blown blockade, market volatility and price swings at the pump are already likely in the weeks ahead.

That’s particularly concerning given where the U.S. economy stands right now. Inflation had been cooling off, giving consumers and policymakers alike a much-needed breather. But with energy prices set to rise—and the ripple effects that would have on transportation, shipping, and consumer goods—the cost of living could climb once again, hitting Americans’ wallets just as summer travel and higher utility bills arrive.

Nigel Green, head of the global financial firm deVere Group, warned that the global economy isn’t in a strong enough position to handle another energy shock. With investors currently expecting interest rate cuts, stable markets, and steady oil prices, any serious escalation in the Middle East could quickly unravel those expectations and send markets tumbling.

And it’s not just speculation. There are already signs of strain. Jobless claims are on the rise as businesses—spooked by the dual threats of trade wars and potential military conflict—begin trimming staff and bracing for a downturn. “Batten down the hatches” is how economist Christopher Rupkey put it, describing the cautious mood overtaking boardrooms across the country.

To be clear, not all economists see catastrophe on the immediate horizon. Analysts at Oxford Economics suggest that even with oil climbing to $130 per barrel—a level that would squeeze household budgets and fuel costs—inflation would likely rise, but not hit the 9% peak seen in 2022 during the post-pandemic surge.

Still, the timing couldn’t be worse. With inflation still lingering, interest rates high, and consumer confidence shaky, adding another layer of uncertainty through foreign conflict only deepens the economic anxiety many Americans are already feeling.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has acknowledged the risks, noting that while past Middle East turmoil hasn’t always had long-term inflationary effects, major, sustained energy shocks—like those in the 1970s—can have serious, lasting consequences. The U.S. is less reliant on foreign oil today than it was back then, but global markets remain tightly interconnected. What happens in the Strait of Hormuz doesn’t stay there—it hits gas pumps, grocery stores, and paychecks across the country.

In short, while some of the administration’s more controversial policies have sparked protests, legal battles, or political debates, this latest decision to wade into the Israel-Iran conflict carries the potential to directly hit Americans where it hurts most—their bank accounts. And as history shows, few things turn public opinion faster than economic pain. Go beyond the headlines…

