June 28, 2022

Overnight, 46 men, women and children desperately fleeing their homes elsewhere to find peace and opportunity in the United States were found either dead or half alive in the back of a locked, unventilated 18-wheeler trailer. The story is not new, nor are these people’s motivation for coming. Yet, the Texas governor and other Republicans immediately pointed the finger of blame to the Biden admin and Dems. How sad that this political party turns a blind eye to the humanity lost and who suffered in their last moments and can only propagate hate against the victims and the one party that retains their human compassion. I’ve mentioned before on this page, in hashtag-passing, that the GOP must be voted out of office. It becomes clearer with every tragedy we witness, every Supreme Court decision dismantling our Founding Fathers vision of a free and diverse country and the senseless gun violence, in essence, supported by the GOP. It’s time we stopped watching reality tv and faced the reality in front of our own eyes; NATO certainly is taking the advice. They just made a major announcement and it’s big; Since the Roe v. Wade overturn, Republican politicians have been tripping over themselves praising the decision. Unfortunately – for them – some don’t think through their words very well; and Archeologists made a stunning and ‘ancient’ discovery in the ‘Cradle of Humankind’. Go beyond the headlines…

