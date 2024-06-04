June 4, 2024

The US economy continues to chug along. According to stats, unemployment is still low and jobs plentiful — try telling that to all the people who are being laid off on a daily basis and hitting their screens searching for that next job — and inflation is actually falling, while our car and insurance costs, not to mention some groceries and services, are still high and even rising. All this news is having a two-tier impact. If you’re on the lower end of the economy, living paycheck to paycheck, the air is getting heavier around you. If you still have extra money to blow then you’re not quite feeling the pain — yet. Among those not feeling the pain at all are the CEOs of companies – those same companies laying off hundreds. A new study finds there’s justification for many workers, of all income levels, to feel resentment towards the man or woman leading their company. Could it be the proverbial “straw that breaks the camel’s back?”; The Biden administration plans on doing its most aggressive, and out of character, move to show their critics that they can be tough on immigration. It’s a massive flip that could be as big a fail as the exit from Afghanistan; Weight-loss drugs have not only proven to be a boon to people’s heath but their impact on grocery products is benefitting us all; Why do we dream? What do they mean? Researchers think they’ve discovered the answers to these haunting questions; and Chilean women are uniting to create an innovative solution to cleaning up the country’s waterways. Go beyond the headlines…

CEOs made nearly 200 times what their workers got paid last year

India is holding the world’s largest election with nearly a billion voters

Biden expected to block migrants from asylum at US-Mexico border, sources say

Wall Street is having trouble getting ‘too excited’ about the US economy

Weight-loss drugs are forcing changes to grocery store offerings

7 surprising facts about dreams — why we have them and what they mean

Some countries could meet their total electricity needs from floating solar panels, research shows

Greece introduces digital helper app for tourists

2,000-year-old rock art, including nearly 140-foot-long snake, may mark ancient territories in Colombia, Venezuela

Innovative Chileans Use Discarded Hair to Clean up Coasts and Waterways