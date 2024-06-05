June 5, 2024

As new technology spreads across the globe, many, usually smaller, countries are embracing it fully. For example, El Salvador full adopted bitcoin as their official currency. Now, AI is taking the world’s imagination by storm. It’s reported that global AI adoption stands at 72% and Generative AI, the more advanced interaction between humans and AI, has doubled in its use in 2024. Now, one island nation is set to plant the flag as an “Ai Island.”; In addition to limiting the number of migrants who can cross our southern border, the Biden administration is now doubling down on their get-tough stance; The labor market may be making the Fed feel food but it’s wreaking havoc on job hunters; and Speaking of AI, it’s good news for women who must undergo the yearly torture of mammograms. Go beyond the headlines…

Young voters’ top concern isn’t abortion—they care more about finding an affordable place to live, a new survey shows

President vows to turn Taiwan into ‘AI island’

Biden issues new executive action: Much of southern border to close at midnight

The labor market slowdown is driving job hunters “crazy”

Donald Trump Says It Is ‘Very Possible’ He Will Imprison Political Opponents

Scientists Reinvent Chocolate With Secret Ingredient – It’s Healthier And Less Wasteful

AI Detects More Breast Cancers With Fewer False Positives

New app promises discounts for customers while helping restaurants avoid food waste

Meet Mexico’s first woman in space

Winter deepens misery for Argentina’s poor following Milei’s financial cuts